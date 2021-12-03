TheStreet Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Teleflex stock opened at $298.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

