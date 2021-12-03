TheStreet Downgrades MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MBIA stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $632.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 130.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 43.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

