TheStreet Downgrades MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MBIA stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $632.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.00.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
