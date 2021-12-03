TheStreet Downgrades Hess (NYSE:HES) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. Hess has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

