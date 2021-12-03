TheStreet Downgrades Hess (NYSE:HES) to C+

Hess (NYSE:HES) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

HES opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

