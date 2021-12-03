TheStreet Downgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.59 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 13,436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 261,883 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after buying an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199,529 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

