Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) COO Sells $17,013,369.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25.

TMO traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $636.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $611.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

