Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.99. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 5,135 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBPH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 93,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

