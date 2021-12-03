The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 115,414 shares.The stock last traded at $21.76 and had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $616.24 million, a PE ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 2.37.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

