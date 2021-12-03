The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.