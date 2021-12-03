The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $270.67

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.67 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 260.80 ($3.41). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 573,377 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.46.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 5,000 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.