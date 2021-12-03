The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Joint makes up approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 201.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

