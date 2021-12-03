The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

