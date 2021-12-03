The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,467 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.25% of Howard Hughes worth $302,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,444,000 after acquiring an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

