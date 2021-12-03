The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 250,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

