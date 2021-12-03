The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,883 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.43% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

