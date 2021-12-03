The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

RGA traded up $5.98 on Thursday, reaching $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 641,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,380. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

