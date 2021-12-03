The Cushing Renaissance Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of SZC opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

