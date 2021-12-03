The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

