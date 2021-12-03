The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

