The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 4.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

