The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.78.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$84.65 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$66.09 and a 12-month high of C$84.86. The stock has a market cap of C$102.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

