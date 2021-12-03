The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

