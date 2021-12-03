TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.49.

TFII opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

