Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,406. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock worth $2,456,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

