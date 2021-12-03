Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.44

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 7519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

