Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.54.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Terex stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.34. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,583. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $18,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,083,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 213.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

