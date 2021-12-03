Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Shares of TDC opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

