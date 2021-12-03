Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 220,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

NYSE:TDC traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $41.53. 18,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,454. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

