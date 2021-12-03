Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. Teradata has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.