Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years.

NYSE GIM opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $820,802.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 389,821 shares of company stock worth $2,145,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

