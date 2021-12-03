Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $20.96.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.4051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
