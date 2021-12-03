Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.4051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

