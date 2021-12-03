Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,079.24

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,079.24 ($14.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,072 ($14.01). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.24), with a volume of 282,436 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,079.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,086.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £724.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

