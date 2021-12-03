Telsey Advisory Group Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $235.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.80.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $198.68 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

