Teloscoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $3,705.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00190862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.79 or 0.00588168 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

