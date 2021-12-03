Telos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Telos has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $262.96 million and $2.26 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

