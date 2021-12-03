Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 133678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of research firms have commented on TLSNY. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.83%.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

