Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,588,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 8,516,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.2 days.

Shares of TSSLF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Telesites has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telesites in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

