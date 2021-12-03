Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,349. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

