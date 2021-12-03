Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 690 ($9.01) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of £907.16 million and a PE ratio of 40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 715.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.31.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.