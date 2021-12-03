Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 690 ($9.01) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of £907.16 million and a PE ratio of 40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 715.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.31.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

