TD Securities Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.78.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$84.65 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$66.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$80.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.96.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

