TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$72.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.67.

TSE:TRP opened at C$58.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.12. The stock has a market cap of C$57.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$51.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $632,528.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

