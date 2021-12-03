TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.