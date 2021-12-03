TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,594 ($20.83) and last traded at GBX 1,572 ($20.54). 40,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 51,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,556 ($20.33).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,310.24.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

