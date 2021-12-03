Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.01

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 1417457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

