Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

