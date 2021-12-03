Taglich Brothers Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OMNIQ in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OMNIQ in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

