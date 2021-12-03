T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,900,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $5.02 on Friday, reaching $196.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,295. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $205.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

