T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $201.72 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

