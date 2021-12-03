Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.73-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.725-4.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.84. 46,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,456. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.