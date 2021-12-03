Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $349.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.54 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.